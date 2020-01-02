Teen and baby found safe in Queensland

Paige Solomon, 17, and her eight-month-old baby girl were last seen getting off a bus at Tweed City Shopping Centre.

UPDATE: 6AM

A TEENAGE girl and a baby reported missing in the Tweed have been found safe and well in Queensland.

The 17-year-old and her eight-month-old baby girl were last seen getting off a bus at Tweed City Shopping Centre just after noon on Tuesday.

They had been reported missing to officers from Tweed-Byron Police District, who started an investigation.

Following extensive inquiries, Queensland Police officers found the teenager and the baby safe and well in Brisbane yesterday.

Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.

UPDATE: 5.30PM

POLICE are urgently appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager and her baby missing from the state's north.

Paige Solomon, aged 17, and her eight-month-old baby girl, Amelia, were last seen getting off a bus at Tweed City Shopping Centre about noon yesterday (Tuesday, December 31, 2019); she has not been heard or seen from since.

Officers from Tweed Heads/Byron Police District believe Paige is now in Queensland as she lived in Townsville until recently and police have information to suggest she may now be in Brisbane.

Family and police hold concerns for her and the baby's welfare due to their ages.

Paige is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a small build, between 155cm and 160cm tall, with brown/red shoulder-length curly hair and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt (with black lines radiating out), frayed denim shorts, black/brown thongs and a silver infinity ring on her right hand.

Baby Amelia is described as being of caucasian appearance, with pale skin, and light brown hair.

Officers from Tweed Heads/Byron Police District urge anyone who sees Paige or Amelia to contact triple-0 (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about Paige's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

