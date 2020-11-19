Teen among two in hospital after late night Gympie crash

CRASH ROLLOVER: Two patients were hospitalised after a crash at Southside last night.

TWO people, one of them a teenage boy, were rushed to the Gympie Hospital late last night after their car slammed into an embankment on the Southside.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to the scene on Rocks Rd and Eel Creek Rd following reports a vehicle “collided” with an embankment.

Both patients were treated at the scene and taken from there to Gympie Hospital. QAS media sources said the male teenager was suffering from a back injury.

Both were in a stable condition, according to QAS.

