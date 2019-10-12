Menu
Pictured is a Gel Blaster replica of a Heckler and Koch Submachine Gun. PHOTO: Bronwyn Wheatcroft
Teen allegedly caught with gel blaster at PCYC

12th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
A TEENAGER has been cautioned after he was in public with a gel blaster.

Gladstone police sergeant Wayne Butcher said police received 000 calls on Tuesday about a man walking around Gladstone PCYC with a rifle.

Sgt Butcher said the after-school care and junior basketball courts were locked down as a result.

He said a male in possession of a long arm gel blaster rifle was found at the basketball courts about 4pm. Police seized the rifle.

A 16-year-old boy was dealt with under the Juvenile Justice Act. He was cautioned for going armed to cause fear, public nuisance and possession of a concealable firearm in public.

Sgt Butcher reminded residents there were strict rules for gel blasters.

"Even though gel blasters are legal in Queensland it's illegal to possess them in public and walk around with them," Sgt Butcher said.

He urged anyone in possession of a Gel blaster to visit police.qld.gov.au/weapon-licensing/Gel-Blasters

