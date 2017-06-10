Teen airlifted to hospital after motocross accident

A teenager had to be airlifted to hospital following a motocross accident this weekend.

The Sunshine Coast based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a teenage motocross rider after he was injured during a fall off his bike outside Gympie today.

The Maroochydore aeromedical crew was tasked to Glen Echo Motocross Park north west of Gympie at 9:45am Saturday morning after an emergency call was received about the incident.

On arrival the RACQ LifeFlight medical team assisted the Queensland Ambulance Service in treating an 17-year old-male who had suffered chest and head injuries after falling from his bike.

He was stabilised and airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The accident was the 42nd motorbike or Motorcross accident that LifeFlight crews have attended so far this year.