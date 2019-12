AIRLIFTED: A teenage girl was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a serious crash involving a buggy into a tree at Bells Bridge. The girl remains in a serious but stable condition. Photo: File

A TEENAGE girl was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital last night after a serious crash near Gympie.

At about 7.10pm, paramedics responded to a buggy into tree at Bells Bridge, on the corner of the Bruce Highway and Wide Bay Rd.

The teenager was driven half way before meeting up with paramedics.

The girl was treated for head and leg injuries and was flown in a serious but stable condition.