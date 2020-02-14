Teen airlifted after motorbike and quad collide at Kandanga

EMERGENCY crews are treating a young man who has been hurt ina crash between a motobike and a quad bike on a private property near the intersection of Goomong Road and Mary Valley Highway.

INitial reports indicated a 17-year-old boy has been hurt in the crash near Kandanga. He has a lower limb injury and is stable, according to the QAS. But he will be airliftd to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He is conscious and breathing and traffic through the area has not been disrupted though it is uncertain exactly where the rescue chopper will land

The accident occurred about 3.30pm.