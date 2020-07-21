Teen accused of terrifying Gympie home invasion

The defendant was charged with the alleged serious assault of a person over 60 and entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence. Picture: File photo

An 18-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a person aged over 60, while police allege his co-accused terrorised their victims with death threats using a machete, was denied bail in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

The Gympie teenager was charged with a serious assault of a person over 60, entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence and contravening a domestic violence order.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court heard that on June 4, the defendant and two others went to a property where they allegedly terrorised two men, one who the co-accused thought was sleeping with his wife.

It was alleged the co-accused had a machete and threatened to take the victim to the forest and kill him.

In March the defendant was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice, after he and three others tried to interfere with a witness of a case, asking them to change a statement.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service lawyer Mark Oliver sought bail for the defendant on the grounds that he we would be living in Innisfail with grandparents, would be willing to wear an ankle monitor and would report to police two or three times a week.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan denied his bail and said although the defendant had no criminal convictions his alleged behaviour had escalated to a serious level, and he had not proven he would not be a risk if released.

Mr Callaghan said the defendant was a serious risk for interfering with witnesses and being in Innisfail did not ensure he would not reoffend or interfere.

The defendant was remanded in custody until August 10.