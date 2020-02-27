Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 17-year-old boy is the latest arrest as part of a Tweed Byron Police District’s Operation Marauder.
The 17-year-old boy is the latest arrest as part of a Tweed Byron Police District’s Operation Marauder.
Crime

Teen accused of stealing high-end cars

Jessica Lamb
27th Feb 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly going on a crime spree across the Tweed stealing cars and breaking into homes last year.

The 17-year-old boy is the latest arrest as part of a Tweed Byron Police District's Operation Marauder formed earlier this month to target thefts.

The charges follow homes and cars in Kingscliff and Casuarina being broken into and property stolen in the early hours of March 24 and 25, 2019.

Two Audi motor vehicles and a Landcruiser were also stolen.

The youth faces 17 charges including two counts of entering a dwelling with intent to steal, two counts of stealing of motor vehicle, two counts of driving a conveyance taken without consent of owner, three counts of be carried in a conveyance taken without consent, two counts of larceny, fraud, two counts of disposal of property stolen outside NSW and three counts of driver never holding a licence.

Twenty people have been charged with more than 70 offences as part of the police operation.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday after he went to Tweed Heads Police Station with his guardian.

He has been refused bail and will appear in a children's court at Tweed Heads today.

More Stories

Show More
car theft crime theft twdcourt twdnews twdpolice
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Creative process revealed in never before seen video

        WATCH: Creative process revealed in never before seen video

        News Discover how The Gympie Times cartoonist creates his weekly ‘masterpiece’

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:49 PM
        Tributes flow for loved former police officer Pat Armstrong

        premium_icon Tributes flow for loved former police officer Pat Armstrong

        News Pat was loved by all - a top bloke who was a devoted husband, dad, grandfather...

        • 27th Feb 2020 12:46 PM
        Search on for Gympie’s best summer sports coach

        premium_icon Search on for Gympie’s best summer sports coach

        News The Gympie Times is on the hunt for the region’s top coach of summer sport –...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days