Technique catching 80cm fish in the Gympie region

GOTCHA - Chicko Vella from Davo's Tackle World with a couple of thumper red emperor that he boated at Double Island Point. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

GOTCHA - Chicko Vella from Davo's Tackle World with a couple of thumper red emperor that he boated at Double Island Point. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

THE weather has again limited anglers to where and when they can fish, with northerly winds persisting.

Those among charters or with large vessels have been catching fish, with trout, cobia and some quality grassy and spangled emperor being prevalent in areas around the north of the banks.

GOTCHA - Ben McFarlane won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with his best ever fish from the Noosa River. A 45cm mangrove jack which he caught up past Tewantin on a live herring. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Beaches

EARLY season pelagics have also showed their face with fish being boated around the bay and along Rainbow Beach including long tail tuna, mac tuna, spotty mackerel and the occasional Spanish mackerel.

GOTCHA - Local angler Spud Mumme caught this 130cm cobia on a squid strip while bottom bashing at Sunshine Reef. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

These fish have been taken on the cast with lures such as the Halco twisty and spanyid raiders showing themselves to be effective.

The beaches along Teewah and Rainbow have been active over the last week with fishos catching quality numbers of whiting and dart.

The occasional jewfish has been reported around the headland of Double Island during night time as well.

These fish have been taken on cured as well as live beach worms on size four Mustad long bait holder hooks.

GOTCHA - Chicko Vella from Davo's Tackle World with a couple of thumper red emperor that he boated at Double Island Point. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Those who ventured further north have been onto some cracking fish with reports of large trout on the reefs surrounding Double Island.

Trout have been taken on 7 inch jerk shads in the Zman range on heavily weighted jig heads such as the 1 ounce 7/0XH.

In the deeper water of Double Island, large schools of trevally and amberjack roam, with fishing shows just how effective fast jigging is with fish of up to 80cm boated on the pop till you drop jaw dropper jigs as well as the Shimano pebble stick.

GOTCHA - Jenelle Ecroyd and her daughter Lara from Toowoomba caught and released flathead, bream and trevally while on a recent Noosa River Fishing Safari. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

Marlin tragics have once again been drawn to the shallow water with reports of small black marlin feeding along the shallow waters off Fraser Island.

Large schools of feeding spotty mackerel and mack tuna have been reported off Station Hill in northern Platypus Bay.

By now these fish have settled into the bay and will stay feeding in the bay for quite a while so now is a good time to get into these elusive fish.

Long tail tuna have been in small schools, travelling along the west side of Fraser chasing the vast schools of rain bait.

GOTCHA - Scarlet sea perch and quality pearl perch from a recent Cougar One charter to Double Island Point. Photo: www.fishingnoosa.com.au

When these fish home in on this bait, small presentations are needed to catch them.

Along the beaches of the eastern side, fishos have reported some quality whiting and dart fishing with feeds of these delicious fish being provided.

The inshore reef has been hard the past few weeks with sharks being a large problem around most parts.

For those who have been lucky enough to get past the tax man, coral trout and spangled emperor have been on the cards.

Those fishing the deeper water have been rewarded with some coral trout with fish activity increasing as the water warms.

Fish have been taking live baits quite aggressively as well as bottom hopped heavily weighted soft plastics.

Creeks and rivers

THE almighty threadfin salmon have been on fire in the Susan and Mary River with fish up to 1m scoffing soft vibes such as the Jackall Transam in the deeper sections of the river.

These fish have been active for weeks now with large schools recorded to be travelling through the system.

Until the torrential rain is upon us these fish will continue to feed heavily so now is as good a time as ever.

The mangrove jack fishing has also been very hot, with substantial numbers of 40-50cm fish being boated up the creeks of between Tin Can Bay and the Mary River.

Casting hardbodies such as the lucky craft pointer with a 40lb leader and heavy combo will have you boating these hard pulling fish in no time.

Up-to-date reports at fishingnoosa.com.au. Drop into Davo’s Tackle World and Davo’s Boating and Outdoor in Noosa, and Davo’s Northshore Bait and Tackle at Marcoola.