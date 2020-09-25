Tech game changer for underground longwall mines

The Vayeron wireless inclinometer is a low CAPEX alternative to conventional inclinometers that are necessary for capturing guidance and control information used by Longwall control systems.

The Vayeron wireless inclinometer is a low CAPEX alternative to conventional inclinometers that are necessary for capturing guidance and control information used by Longwall control systems.

A POTENTIAL game changer for underground longwall mines has been produced here in Mackay.

Mackay based industrial technology company Vayeron will manufacture the next generation wireless inclinometer locally and is already planning to expand capacity with new equipment and machinery investments.

The innovative industrial IoT sensor product creates safety and productivity improvements by providing automation control data.

It represents a low CAPEX alternative to conventional inclinometers that are necessary for capturing guidance and control information used in longwall control systems.

Vayeron CEO Ryan Norris said customer desire to improve on conventional systems and lower costs drove the product’s development.

“Our new wireless longwall inclinometer took 14 months to develop from scratch and bring it to market,” he said.

“The product development was done in collaboration with mining companies and was

immediately adopted the moment it was available for purchase.

“This is not surprising as the sensors represent a 75 per cent cost reduction on old technologies.

“We make these devices right here in Mackay and are proud to add to Mackay’s mining capability and status on the global stage.”

More stories:

FULL LIST: Every winner at the 2020 Queensland Mining Awards

Photos: Miners replace coal dust for glamour at awards night

‘Ridiculous’: Red and green tape hampering mining industry

Activists plan phone jam ‘party’ to halt mine’s future

Half of mining companies plan to reduce interstate FIFO

Voters to break ‘playbook of anti-coal activists’

Mr Norris said Vayeron was experiencing strong demand for the devices, having already supplied the new inclinometers to mining companies in Queensland and New South Wales.

Senior mining executives selected Vayeron as a finalist for the Glencore Productivity Award on Wednesday night at the 2020 Queensland Mining Awards in Mackay.

The category celebrated projects completed through an innovation or new process which resulted in a significant time and/or cost-saving solution for the client.

Annette Williamson with Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson and Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow at the 2020 Queensland Mining Awards at the MECC, Mackay, on Wednesday September 23. Picture: Zizi Averill

The winner was Polymathian for maximising net present value with industrial mathematics.

Polymathian used its ORB mathematical solution to optimise mine planning for a client, condensing the planning process from weeks to just 12 hours.

The client experienced a 35 per cent NPV increase, with superior productivity outcomes.

Judge Peter Kane said: “Applying cutting edge industrial mathematics to complex mine planning situations saves time and money, and Polymathian is now a major part of the intelligent mines of the future.”

FULL LIST: Every winner at the 2020 Queensland Mining Awards

The other finalist in the category was Gas Field Services which won the big gong at the sold-out black tie gala event — 2020 Queensland Mining Contractor of the Year.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists