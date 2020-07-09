Menu
Crime

Tears after pregnant driver hits road while disqualified

Carlie Walker
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
DISTRACTED by thoughts of her high-risk pregnancy, a young mum got behind the wheel, not realising she was still disqualified, a court has heard

Tear Shai Vines, 23, cried as she appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to one count of driving without a licence disqualified by a court order.

The court heard on February 21, she was stopped at Glenwood.

She had been disqualified from driving in Gympie Magistrates Court for a period of three-months, but had been confused as to when the period of disqualification ended.

The court heard the day before she was caught driving, Vines had believed she was miscarrying.

She later gave birth to her child three months early, with the baby spending 74 days in hospital.

Vines had experienced difficulty with housing and her relationship with her partner was "on again and off again".

Vines was fined $700 and was disqualified from driving for two years.

A conviction was recorded.

"Look after yourself, look after your baby," Magistrate Terry Duroux said.

fccourt fraser coast glenwood maryborough court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

