Tearful Kylie shines at Glastonbury

Kylie Minogue fought back tears on stage at the internationally renowned Glastonbury music festival, 14 years after having to cancel her headline slot due to breast cancer.

The Australian singer had to pause and start a song over again on the Pyramid stage as she told the crowd how lucky she was to be there.

"In 2005 I was meant to be here," the 51-year-old told the crowd.

"Circumstances meant that I did not make it.

"I wished things were different, but life is what it is.

"We are all together in this moment."

Kylie Minogue’s costume changes at Glastonbury wowed the crowd. Picture: Getty.

Minogue said the performance was "not only that story but our story", as she gestured to the crowd.

"Thirty plus years together," the former Neighbours star said.

Kylie Minogue and Chris Martin of Coldplay sing Can’t Get You Out of My Head. Picture: Getty.

She was joined by Chris Martin for a reprieved version of Can't Get You Out of My Head.

The moment held special significance because Martin covered that same song to pay homage to Minogue in 2005 when she was unable to headline the event.

This was such a moment! ❤️



Back in 2005, @kylieminogue missed out on playing @glastofest because of breast cancer.@coldplay played for Kylie back then, and today she returned the favour. pic.twitter.com/HGVYcl8rGy — BBC Sounds (@BBCSounds) June 30, 2019

At times the singer appeared visibly overwhelmed by the huge crowd at Worthy Farm, mouthing 'oh wow' as she walked out after a costume change.

She was also joined by Nick Cave for an intimate version of Where the Wild Roses Grow.

During the set the Princess of Pop played a selection of other hits from her 30-year music career, including Spinning Around, Especially for You, Locomotion and Step Back In Time.

After her performance she posted an epic crowd photo to her fans on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you SO MUCH! Words cannot describe what today meant to me."

Having headlined Glastonbury, Minogue now joins the ranks of some of the most famous performers in the world including Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and Barry Gibb.

Minogue, who burst on to the scene in the 1980s following her success in Neighbours, said she felt a special connection to the festival and watched it on the BBC the year she was too ill to perform.