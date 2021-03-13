TEAMS NAMED: A-grade footy returns to the Coast

Dalton Perrins-Phillips of Stanley River Wolves (pictured playing for Caboolture in 2019), Maroochydore's Locky Price and Kawana's Blake Scholten.

Four of the eight teams in action this weekend have finalised their Division 1 line-ups ahead of the first round of Sunshine Coast Rugby League.

All games are due to kick off at 5.30pm tonight.

Reigning premiers Stanley River will meet Noosa at the Tewantin Sports Complex.

Nambour Crushers host Kawana Dolphins, Beerwah Bulldogs face off with Maroochydore Swans and the Caboolture Snakes have a long road trip to play Gympie Devils at Jack Stokes Oval.

The Caloundra Sharks have the bye.

Here are the teams that have announced their line-ups.

Maroochydore Swans

Rohan Messer, Luke Barton, Vanni Lettieri, Mitch Durnan, Brody Riseborough, Locky Price, Brad Kent, Leon Taylor, Jordy Dwyer, Bart Hold, Jake Leitch, Logan Gee, Josh Buckland. Oscar Crawley, Phil Vanderneut, Tim Ross, Gary Jackson, Will Solway

Beerwah Bulldogs

Troy Hanita-Paki, Sam Fa'apito, Lino Fineanganofo, Craig Tarr, Nick Jennings, Matty Kidd, Jordan Meads, Soane Hufanga, Reece Vincent, Jamie Hill, Reed Young, Missy-Lee Pauga, Jamie Maliko. Harry McMahon, Kobi Mills, Johnnie Fox, Gio Kubik, Ben Dickson, Daniel Kidd

Kawana Dolphins

Sam Wright, Jay Lanuto, Dakota Tolhurst, Tom Sly, Shaun Smith, Devlin Long, Jack Lust, Tom Hearn, Travis Long, Adam Sutton, Tyson Rose, Ayden Devery, Joel Fitzgerald. Harrison Liebke, Kendall Gemell, Angus Taylor, Blake Scholten

Stanley River Wolves

Jordon Perrins-Phillips, Steven Torrens, Cory Parker, Connor Jackson, Ashley Sleeman, Dalton Perrins-Phillips, Rory McLeod, Gareth Friedrich, Kale Sheraton, Rowan Winterfield, Brodie Sharman, Ryley Kajewski, Sam Armitage. James Cochran, Trae Storr, Ryan Hansen, Dean Lude

More to come.