TEAM OF THE CENTURY: Noosa Pirates select their best

BEST OF THE BEST: Noosa Pirates select the best players of the 21st century including Russell Britton, Greg Christensen and Noel Haslam.

LEAGUE Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club took some time out during the lockdown to put together their standout players since the start of this century.

The past two decades have been a mixed bag for the ­Pirates.

From the highs of premiership success to the lows of a club on the brink of extinction, the players in this side have ridden the emotional waves and still stood out on the ­paddock.

Current NRL players have been omitted from the side, including Wests Tigers’ Moses Mbye and Roosters’ hooker Jake Friend, who both made their first-grade debut with the Noosa Pirates.

TEAM OF 21st CENTURY

(From 2000-2020)

1. Anthony Zipf (fullback)

Anthony Zipf

2. Darren Knowles (wing)

3. Matt McCook (centre)

Matt McCook looks for an opening against Nambour.

4. Dylan Gilbert (centre)

5. Nathan Robinson (wing)

6. Shane Payne (five-eight)

7. Noel Goldthorpe (half)

Noel Goldthorpe of Noosa

8. Brad Pike (prop)

9. Zach Friend (hooker)

Pirates product Zach Friend playing for Gold Coast Titans Under 20s. Pics Adam Head

10. Sam McGregor (prop)

Sam McGregor Picture: Andrew Seymour.

11. Greg Christensen (2nd row)

Greg Christensen pushes through the Beerwah defence … Picture: Andrew Seymour.

12. Darryl Fitzgerald (2nd row)

13. Noel Haslam (lock)

Pirate's Noel Haslam fights free from a Nambour tackle. Picture: ANDREW SEYMOUR

Reserves

14. Brendan Williams

Brendan Williams gets the ball moving for the pirates. Picture: Chris Higgins

15. Ben Christensen

16. Liam Anlezark

17. Russell Britten

18. Rodney Mcintosh

Rodney Mcintosh of Noosa

19. Kahu Tweedi

20. Trent Heathwood