TEAM OF THE CENTURY: Noosa Pirates select their best
LEAGUE Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club took some time out during the lockdown to put together their standout players since the start of this century.
The past two decades have been a mixed bag for the Pirates.
From the highs of premiership success to the lows of a club on the brink of extinction, the players in this side have ridden the emotional waves and still stood out on the paddock.
Current NRL players have been omitted from the side, including Wests Tigers’ Moses Mbye and Roosters’ hooker Jake Friend, who both made their first-grade debut with the Noosa Pirates.
TEAM OF 21st CENTURY
(From 2000-2020)
1. Anthony Zipf (fullback)
2. Darren Knowles (wing)
3. Matt McCook (centre)
4. Dylan Gilbert (centre)
5. Nathan Robinson (wing)
6. Shane Payne (five-eight)
7. Noel Goldthorpe (half)
8. Brad Pike (prop)
9. Zach Friend (hooker)
10. Sam McGregor (prop)
11. Greg Christensen (2nd row)
12. Darryl Fitzgerald (2nd row)
13. Noel Haslam (lock)
Reserves
14. Brendan Williams
15. Ben Christensen
16. Liam Anlezark
17. Russell Britten
18. Rodney Mcintosh
19. Kahu Tweedi
20. Trent Heathwood