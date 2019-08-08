Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin Bates, President QLD Teachers Union. Picture: Liam Kidston
Kevin Bates, President QLD Teachers Union. Picture: Liam Kidston
Education

Teachers’ union accepts $1b pay deal offer

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
7th Aug 2019 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Teachers' Union members have overwhelmingly voted in support of the State Government's $1 billion pay deal offer.

Of the 30,772 members who voted, 81 per cent voted in favour of the offer which included a one-off $1250 sign-on bonus for about 30,000 "stream one" teachers as well as a minimum 2.5 per cent pay increase each year for three years.

QTU President Kevin Bates said the union was pleased members had seen the value of the offer.

"We're now looking to as quickly as possible finalising the agreement and beginning the implementation process," he said.

Kevin Bates, President QLD Teachers Union. Picture: Liam Kidston
Kevin Bates, President QLD Teachers Union. Picture: Liam Kidston

The Education Department will now conduct a ballot of employees.

If the vote supports the offer, a signed agreement will be lodged with the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.

Mr Bates said the union expects the agreement to be certified by October.

"We've never seen a situation where the employer ballot and the union ballot are different," he said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said it was a great outcome for teachers and principals.

More Stories

education funding pay queensland teachers union

Top Stories

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News REGIONAL Australians are signing up in record numbers to Australia's best value digital news subscription bundle. HERE'S WHY

    COURT: Two people due to appear in the Gympie court today

    premium_icon COURT: Two people due to appear in the Gympie court today

    News Two people will front Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    Magistrate slams Gympie man's DV breach excuse

    premium_icon Magistrate slams Gympie man's DV breach excuse

    News He had driven to the duck ponds to use the toilet.

    OPINION: Nobody wants to intentionally endanger children

    premium_icon OPINION: Nobody wants to intentionally endanger children

    News Slowing down for schools is more than just the law, it saves lives