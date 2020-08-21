Teachers and students dealt with over school fight video

The principal of a school from where a shocking video of a schoolyard fight has emerged, says she will ensure students are aware of the anti-bullying policy.

The principal of a school from where a shocking video of a schoolyard fight has emerged, says she will ensure students are aware of the anti-bullying policy.

The principal of the Catholic school embroiled in a shocking school fight video has shared her "frustration" about the incident, vowing to review policies in the wake of the violence.

The Courier-Mail this week revealed a video showing two girls, punching and kicking each other at Calamvale Community College.

The school violence prompted Calamvale Community College executive principal Lisa Starmer to yesterday issue a statement to parents which said she shared the parents' "genuine frustration" that it occurred.

Three girls were involved in a fight at Calamvale Community College that was filmed and posted to social media.

In a letter to parents yesterday she also expressed her "sincere concern" and "disappointment" as a result of the fights that were filmed on College grounds and shared on social media.

As a result of the fight she promised she would personally be ensuring that every student is "made fully aware" this week of the school's anti-bullying stance and behaviour guidelines, in the letter.

Ms Starmer also committed to reviewing the social media policy and expectations of students.

"(And) ensuring our staff are fully aware of their obligations and capable of responding appropriately to a range of circumstances that might eventuate."

Calamvale Community College executive principal Lisa Starmer has expressed her “sincere concern” and “disappointment” over the incident.

Ms Starmer also reiterated in the letter that she knew the issue was her "responsibility" and said dealing with the incident was her "absolute priority".

"Whilst our community is abhorred by this behaviour - and deservedly so - we have to be aware that there are vulnerable students and families at our College," the letter said.

"The behaviour of students involved in Tuesday's altercation has been addressed with appropriate consequences and we are also addressing the personal situations they are in.

"Concern has been expressed as to how this was allowed to happen and where was the duty of care by staff."

She added the College teachers were highly qualified, well-trained and understood the relevant policies but said she was "working with the teachers" were who were present at the altercation to "ensure they receive the appropriate support".

Originally published as Teachers, students dealt with over 'abhorrent' school fight video