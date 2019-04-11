Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former New Jersey teacher admitted in court to using a school email address to send a student X-rated messages.
Former New Jersey teacher admitted in court to using a school email address to send a student X-rated messages.
Crime

‘#SelfieQueen’ teacher sent X-rated pics

by Jackie Salo
11th Apr 2019 12:23 PM

A former New Jersey teacher admitted in court to using a school email address to send a student X-rated messages, according to officials.

Michelina Aichele, 30, entered the plea on child endangerment charges on Wednesday in Somerset County Superior Court in Somerville, NJ.com reported.

The former Montgomery Township High School teacher is accused of sending nude photos and explicit messages to a student between February and April 2018.

Police said they interviewed the student, who admitted the English teacher sent him four nude pics on Snapchat when he was a junior.

#SelfieQueen
#SelfieQueen

"He further stated that she sent him text messages through Snapchat, stating that she thought about him while masturbating," authorities said.

Aichele initially denied the relationship claiming students hacked her phone then sent themselves her nude snaps, officials said.

Former New Jersey teacher admitted in court to using a school email address to send a student X-rated messages.
Former New Jersey teacher admitted in court to using a school email address to send a student X-rated messages.

But authorities later discovered the teacher used her school email address to send the student racy messages and asked him to take the "Rice Purity Test," which measures a person's level of sexual experience, according to NJ.com.

On Wednesday, prosecutors recommended that Aichele serve a year in county jail. Her sentencing is set for July.

Aichele was ordered to register as a sex offender and must surrender her teaching license.

This story was originally published on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

The student was 17-years-old when he received the pictures from the teacher.
The student was 17-years-old when he received the pictures from the teacher.

More Stories

court crime education snapchat social media teachers

Top Stories

    She screamed for help. No one came. Now she is dead!

    premium_icon She screamed for help. No one came. Now she is dead!

    Opinion Are old ladies of so little value, that no one thinks to ring the cops when an elderly woman screams for help as she is bashed to death, asks SHERELE MOODY.

    • 11th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    Father gets jail time for torture, killing of helpless son

    premium_icon Father gets jail time for torture, killing of helpless son

    Crime Little Corby Akehurst had no less than 81 injuries when he died

    Gympie uni student a top sportsman and academic medal winner

    premium_icon Gympie uni student a top sportsman and academic medal winner

    News He has spent time working with the Sunny Coast Lightning this year

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Politics There are 16 seats that will be key to whether LNP can hold on