Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
English language teacher Lauren Granger-Brown has been revealed as the Greens’ State candidate for Gympie at the upcoming election.
English language teacher Lauren Granger-Brown has been revealed as the Greens’ State candidate for Gympie at the upcoming election.
Politics

Teacher to take on Gympie’s Tony Perrett at State election

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
26th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE English language teacher has put her hand up to challenge incumbent LNP MP Tony Perrett as the Greens candidate for the October State election.

Lauren Granger-Brown has revealed her platform for the 2020 election will include jobs, agricultural sustainability, public transport, education access and skills training.

She moved to the region in 2011 and has qualifications in permaculture design and home sustainability assessment.

Lauren Granger-Brown moved to Gympie in 2011.
Lauren Granger-Brown moved to Gympie in 2011.


She said these informed her “perspective of regional and urban planning requirements to build strong, sustainable communities” as well as guiding her choice around her own home and garden.

Ms Granger-Brown has worked as an English language teacher for more than two decades and been a teacher-trainer in four continents.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“This experience has enabled me to develop the skills of communicating with diverse groups of people and rapidly adapting to unfamiliar contexts,” she said.

“I’ve learnt that we all share the common goal of a life lived happily and well with family and friends.

“After a spell away, it is always a relief to return to the clean air and relaxed pace of life of the Gympie region, reminding me how lucky I am to call this place home.

She will challenge incumbent LNP MP Tony Perrett for the State seat in October. Picture: Shane Zahner
She will challenge incumbent LNP MP Tony Perrett for the State seat in October. Picture: Shane Zahner

“My volunteer activity has ranged from providing counselling and support on a London LGBTQI+ phone service, to initiatives with various environmental and sustainability organisations, and helping out at a growers’ co-op in the Mary Valley.

“I love attending talks, short courses and workshops to develop my knowledge and skills.

“I’m proud to support The Greens’ transformative platform of rebuilding Queensland with a jobs and investment boom; public ownership of essential services and assets such as renewable energy, hospitals and pharmaceuticals; and the redistribution of mining royalties and bank profits to ensure a fair go for all Queenslanders.”

greens greens party state election state government the greens tony perrett
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $200m building fund to kickstart jobs

        premium_icon $200m building fund to kickstart jobs

        Politics Applications will soon open for a $200m State Government infrastructure fund designed to kickstart projects, and jobs, across Queensland.

        Serious threat: Mask warning amid fears of second wave

        premium_icon Serious threat: Mask warning amid fears of second wave

        Health Queenslanders have been urged to start carrying masks as COVID-19 cases skyrocket...

        Bruce Hwy issues at Gympie put entire Qld highway in doubt

        premium_icon Bruce Hwy issues at Gympie put entire Qld highway in doubt

        News OPINION: Surely (DTMR) would know by now what the underlying pavement and the...

        YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        premium_icon YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        News How the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way Queenslanders work and play