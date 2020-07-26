Teacher to take on Gympie’s Tony Perrett at State election

English language teacher Lauren Granger-Brown has been revealed as the Greens’ State candidate for Gympie at the upcoming election.

English language teacher Lauren Granger-Brown has been revealed as the Greens’ State candidate for Gympie at the upcoming election.

A GYMPIE English language teacher has put her hand up to challenge incumbent LNP MP Tony Perrett as the Greens candidate for the October State election.

Lauren Granger-Brown has revealed her platform for the 2020 election will include jobs, agricultural sustainability, public transport, education access and skills training.

She moved to the region in 2011 and has qualifications in permaculture design and home sustainability assessment.

Lauren Granger-Brown moved to Gympie in 2011.





She said these informed her “perspective of regional and urban planning requirements to build strong, sustainable communities” as well as guiding her choice around her own home and garden.

Ms Granger-Brown has worked as an English language teacher for more than two decades and been a teacher-trainer in four continents.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“This experience has enabled me to develop the skills of communicating with diverse groups of people and rapidly adapting to unfamiliar contexts,” she said.

“I’ve learnt that we all share the common goal of a life lived happily and well with family and friends.

“After a spell away, it is always a relief to return to the clean air and relaxed pace of life of the Gympie region, reminding me how lucky I am to call this place home.

She will challenge incumbent LNP MP Tony Perrett for the State seat in October. Picture: Shane Zahner

“My volunteer activity has ranged from providing counselling and support on a London LGBTQI+ phone service, to initiatives with various environmental and sustainability organisations, and helping out at a growers’ co-op in the Mary Valley.

“I love attending talks, short courses and workshops to develop my knowledge and skills.

“I’m proud to support The Greens’ transformative platform of rebuilding Queensland with a jobs and investment boom; public ownership of essential services and assets such as renewable energy, hospitals and pharmaceuticals; and the redistribution of mining royalties and bank profits to ensure a fair go for all Queenslanders.”