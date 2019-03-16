Teacher tells mum no homemade biscuits in son's lunchbox

A mum has been left outraged after her son's teacher told her to STOP putting homemade biscuits in his lunchbox - unless "there's enough for everyone" in his class.

The parent was left fuming after she son was told he couldn't tuck in to the sweet treats because it's "difficult for the other children" at school.

Taking to Facebook to express her frustration, the Australian mum posted a photo of the stern message she'd received from his teacher.

The note - written from her son's perspective - read: "Dear Mummy, can you please avoid sending cookies unless there is enough for everyone.

"It's difficult for the other children when one has treats. Thank you."

Along with the photos, the mum wrote: "I got this note sent home in my son's lunchbox because he had homemade biscuits in his lunchbox.

"I was horrified but didn't lose sleep over it, I figured I'd talk to the teacher the next day and see what she meant."

However, the mother was left equally "gobsmacked" when the teacher informed her that her homemade biscuits had violated the school's policy on sweet treats.

"She said it was 'policy that homemade goods aren't encouraged unless there was enough to share with everyone,'" the mum continued.

But while the teacher admitted that a pack of store-bought biscuits would be fine for her son to have in his lunchbox, it was the homemade option that posed a real problem.

"She just kept saying it was policy and that the parent committee runs the policies so I'd need to take it up with them," the mum added.

Unsurprisingly, the school's stance has sparked outrage with other users.

One replied: "This is rough! I was asked to stop sending sultanas in my child's lunchbox as it was deemed too unhealthy but packaged muesli bars, cakes and roll ups are fine."

Speaking from experience, another added: "This is absolutely ridiculous! Why are they shutting down a parent supplying a child with decent food? As a teacher I am constantly battling the opposite way, I can't imagine discouraging home baked goods. Keep fighting the good fight."

