Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rainbow Beach large swell cyclone Oma
Rainbow Beach large swell cyclone Oma Troy Jegers
News

TC OMA: Drone footage captures Rainbow Beach carnage

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Feb 2019 7:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS TROPICAL Cyclone Oma continues to wreak havoc along the coast of south-east Queensland, The Gympie Times drone footage has captured stunning vision of the storm's impact at Rainbow Beach.

Check out the footage below, and stay up to date with the cyclone coverage over the weekend online at www.gympietimes.com.au.

CYLCONE OMA COVERAGE

- TC OMA: Extreme weather pounds Cooloola Coast

- TC Oma: 1334 Gympie region homes without power

- Lifeguards in mass Noosa rescue as Oma closes Coast beaches

cyclone footage cyclone oma drone footage gympie weather inskip point rainbow beach tropical cyclone oma
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Huge crowd at one of region's biggest annual events

    premium_icon GALLERY: Huge crowd at one of region's biggest annual events

    News GYMPIE'S trademark community spirit was as inspirational as ever at the 13th Mayoral Prayer Breakfast this morning.

    Gympie service club helps devastated farmers rebuild

    premium_icon Gympie service club helps devastated farmers rebuild

    News It's an act of generosity this region is famous for

    There's never a better time or better deal - $1 for 28 days

    There's never a better time or better deal - $1 for 28 days

    News This is the best deal we have ever offered

    TC OMA: Extreme weather pounds Cooloola Coast

    premium_icon TC OMA: Extreme weather pounds Cooloola Coast

    News 'The longer it stays stationery beside us, the greater the damage'