TC OMA: Drone footage captures Rainbow Beach carnage

Cyclone Oma wreaks havoc on Rainbow Beach: Gympie Times drone footage captures the chaos at Rainbow Beach.

AS TROPICAL Cyclone Oma continues to wreak havoc along the coast of south-east Queensland, The Gympie Times drone footage has captured stunning vision of the storm's impact at Rainbow Beach.

Check out the footage below, and stay up to date with the cyclone coverage over the weekend online at www.gympietimes.com.au.

