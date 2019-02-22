TC Oma: 1334 Gympie region homes without power

POWER OUTAGES: The Gympie region is experiencing power outages with 1334 homes left in the dark as a result of Cyclone Oma.

MORE THAN 1334 homes are without power in the Gympie region as strong winds from Cyclone Oma wreak havoc across the district.

Rainbow Beach is the worst affected town with 1273 homes without power. Amamoor currently has 46 homes without power followed by Pie Creek with 14 homes.

An Energex spokesman said thousands of homes were without power in Southeast Queensland as a result from Cyclone Oma.

"We currently have tree branches and powerlines down in Rainbow Beach,” the spokesman said.

"With wind gusts of more than 60kmh, power has been lost across the state.

"We will have crews working to restore power as soon as it eases, but crew safety is paramount. If there are strong winds which are blowing debris everywhere, they won't be working.”

To stay up to date with power outages, please visit https://www.energex.com.au/