TC DEBBIE: Here is every road closed due to flash flooding

AS CYCLONE Debbie fights on, even as a weakening weather system, her power is not to be underestimated.

In parts of Queensland, there are forecasts for up to 250mm of rain falling in a single day, accompanied by 100kmh winds.

On our roads, water will begin to inundate key thoroughfares, highways and rural roads, and the wind and rain will further endanger lives by destroying visibility.

Based on information supplied by Transport and Main Roads at 1pm on Tuesday March 29, here is every Queensland road closed due to Cyclone Debbie's flash flooding.

Other roads may be closed due to debris, road works or longer-term flooding. Some may reopen as the water and weather subsides. Check the government's list here to be sure.



MACKAY AND THE WHITSUNDAYS



Peak Downs Mine Road

Winchester



May Downs Road

May Downs



Slade Point Road

Slade Point



Bruce Highway

Calen



Peak Downs Highway

Walkerston at Walkerson Bridge



Sarina Homebush Road

Sarinaat Alligator Creek



Mirani Eton Road

Brightlyat Sandy Creek



Marian Hampden Road

Hampden



Mackay Eungella Road

Miraniflooded And Debris Over Road Cattle Creek, Watts Rd And Eugella Range



Bruce Highway

Bowenapprox 10kms North Of Bowen At Sandy Gully



Bruce Highway

Bowen Abbot Point - Closed To All Traffic



Oxford Downs Sarina Road

Nebo



Peak Downs Highway

Coppabella



Bruce Highway

Gregory Riverwater Over The Road At Gregory River Three Kilometers North Of Gregory Cannon Valley Road



Peak Downs Highway

Victoria Plainsbee Creek



Clermont Alpha Road

Peak Vale



Marlborough Sarina Road

Lotus Creek



Marlborough Sarina Road

Blue Mountain



Marlborough Sarina Road

Nebo / Oxford



Lotus Creek Road

Lotus Creek



Lotus Creek Road

Lotus Creek



Golf Links Road

Beaconsfield@ Beaconfield



Hicks Road

Glenellaat Windmill Crossing



Staffords Road

Bloomsburyat O'connel River



Dysart Clermont Road

Dysart



Pleystowe School Road

Greenmount



Devereux Creek Road

Devereux Creekvarious Locations



Mount Martin Loop Road

Mount Martinat Mcgregor Creek



Kowari Gorge Road

Finch Hattonvarious Locations



Gorge Road

Finch Hattonat First Causeway



Eungella Dam Road

Eungellaat Broken River



Golden Mile Road

Dysart



Horse And Jockey Road

Racecourseclosed Road



St Lawrence Croydon Road

Saint Lawrence



Saint Lawrence Croydon Road

Lotus Creek



Saint Lawrence Northern Road

Saint Lawrence



Pugsley Street

Walkerstonat Burkes Crossing



Landing Road

Koumalaat Main Dam



Mackay Eungella Road

Miraniwater Over The Road At Boldon



Bruce Highway

Saint Lawrencebetween St Lawrence And Rockhampton Currently Open



Mt Ossa Seaforth Road

Mount Ossaat Jolimont Creek

GYMPIE, BUNDABERG AND WIDE BAY BURNETT

Isis Highway

Childers / Kullogum

Goodwood Road

North Isis / Redridge

Isis Highway (Logging Ck Bridge)

Gregory River

Kalpowar Road

Kalpowar / Molangul

Isis Highway (Childers Road)

Cordalba / Isis Centralwater Over The Road

Bundaberg Miriam Vale Road (Rosedale Road)

Meadowvalewater Over The Road At Various Locations.

Goodwood Road

Elliott / Goodwood / Kinkunawater Over The Road

Booral Road

Bunya Creek

Gladstone Monto Road

Kalpowar

Burnett Heads Road

Burnett Heads / Qunaba

Bundaberg Port Road

Rubyanna





Bundaberg Port Road

Bundaberg Port Road (Port Road)

Burnett Heads / Qunabawater Over The Road





Bundaberg Gin Gin Road (Gin Gin Road)

South Kolanwater Over The Road

Woppis Road

Woodgatewater Over Road At Lagoon Creek





Goodwood Road

Elliott / Kinkunawater Over The Road





Moore Park Road

Gooburrumwater Over The Road

ROCKHAMPTON, GLADSTONE, CENTRAL HIGHLANDS

Gladstone Monto Road

Boyne Valleygladstone Monto Road At Boyne River Bridge. - Closed To All Vehicles



Dawson Highway

Mount Alma / Woodersonwater Over Road At Catfish Creek And Sheepstation Creek - Road Closed To All Vehicles



Round Hill Road

Tauntonagnes Water On Round Hill Road, Miriam Vale On Fingerboard Road, Bundaberg On Tableland Road



Cotherstone Road

Lowestoffcotherstone Road At Capella Creek - Closed To All Vehicles



Stanage Bay Road

Kunwarara



Barmaryee Road

Barmaryee



Doonside Road

Canal Creek



Lake Mary Road

Greenlake / Mulara



Lowmead Road

Colosseum



Gorge Road

Lowmead



Blackman Gap Road

Miriam Vale



Bajool Port Alma Road

Bajoolopen With Caution At The Weir



Sleipner Road

Mount Chalmers / Nankin



Whites Road

Bondoola



Waterpark Road

Byfield



Taranganba Road

Taranganba / Taroomball

Marlborough Road (Marlborough Ck Bridge)

Marlboroughopen With Caution Water Over The Road



Old Byfield Road

Bungundarrawestern Yeppoon Byfield Road. Open With Caution



Dawson Developmental Road (Springsure Tambo Road)

Nandowrie / Windeyerunsealed Road Boggy And Wet



Bundaberg Miriam Vale Road

Berajondowater Over Road In Northbound Lanes Of Bundaberg-Miriam Vale Road.



Bruce Highway

Benarabybetween Bernaraby And Rockhampton



Woodbury Road

Adelaide Park / Woodburyopen To All Vehicles