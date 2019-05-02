Billboard Music Awards: All the highlights
Madonna proved she's in no danger of losing her Queen of Pop title with an incredible, high-tech performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards that's rumoured to have cost her $5 million.
The singer, 60, performed new single Medellin with Colombian singer Maluma, 25 - and a quartet of hologram Madonnas, each representing a different character she inhabits on her upcoming concept album of sorts, Madame X.
It was, in a word, insane:
No. Words. 💃 @Madonna#BBMAs
Fellow pop icon Mariah Carey delivered a hit-filled medley of songs from throughout her career, appropriately enough before picking up the Icon Award.
"Icon? I really don't think of myself that way. I started making music out of a necessity to survive," she said in her speech.
"I still feel like that lost interracial child who felt lost," she continued.
Earlier, Taylor Swift opened the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas with a hyper-colourful performance of her divisive new single ME! The pop superstar was joined on stage by duet partner Brendon Urie for a high-energy performance of the hit:
But the star was almost overshadowed immediately after the performance by host Kelly Clarkson, who kicked things off with a rapid-fire, note-perfect medley of hits by some of the night's performers.
The ultimate mash-up - @iamcardib approved! ✅ @kelly_clarkson— 9Now (@9Now) May 2, 2019
Watch the #BBMAs LIVE on @9Now! pic.twitter.com/KKIW6j9xtk
The eternally underrated Ciara channelled peak-era Janet with an elastic performance of new single Thinkin' Bout You - Taylor Swift in particular seemed to be enjoying it, dancing through the whole song from her spot in the audience.
The newly-reunited Jonas Brothers gave fans a taste of solo hits Jealous and Cake By The Ocean before performing their number one comeback smash Sucker:
Earlier, rapper Cardi B proved the biggest red carpet showstopper with a plunging gown showing off her rock hard six pack.
WINNERS' LIST
TOP R&B ARTIST
H.E.R.
Khalid
Ella Mai - winner
The Weeknd
XXXTentacion
TOP ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons - winner
lovelytheband
Panic! at the Disco
Queen
twenty one pilots
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Drake, Scorpion - winner
Post Malone, beerbongs & bentleys
Travis Scott, ASTROWORLD
XXXTentacion, ?
TOP NEW ARTIST
Bazzi
Juice WRLD - winner
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
TOP DUO/GROUP
BTS - winner
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake - winner
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTentacion
TOP RAP SONG
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, I Like It - winner
Drake, In My Feelings
Juice WRLD, Lucid Dreams
Post Malone, Better Now
Travis Scott, SICKO MODE
TOP COUNTRY SONG
Kane Brown, Heaven
Luke Combs, She Got the Best of Me
Dan + Shay, Speechless
Dan + Shay, Tequila
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, Meant to Be - winner
More to come …