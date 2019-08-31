Taylor Swift mooted to perform at Melbourne Cup

POP superstars Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are in talks to perform at this year's Melbourne Cup.

Promoter Michael Gudinski and the Victoria Racing Club have pitched to Swift, Mendes and Cabello, with the global chart-toppers "interested" in singing at the race that stops the nation.

It would be a massive coup to land pop icon Swift, whose new album Lover is No.1 worldwide, or power couple Mendes and Cabello, who are blitzing the charts with their duet, Señorita.

Gudinski, who is in London, has stressed that talks with Mendes, Cabello and Swift are continuing but added "nothing is confirmed''. He had no further comment.

Popular Melbourne singer Vance Joy, who was a support act on Swift's 1989 world tour, and rising stars The Teskey Brothers are also being considered as acts to perform on Cup Day.

Taylor Swift at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in the US. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

But the pitch presented to Mendes, Cabello and Swift would require the performance of two songs in the mounting yard, broadcast to five million viewers locally and 700 million worldwide.

Grammy-winning British singer Sam Smith performed at the Melbourne Cup last year.

Insiders say Gudinski "delivered big" with Smith, and the VRC is keen to entice mega-talents like Swift, Mendes and Cabello to bring superstar sizzle to the event.

"It's a great opportunity because the Melbourne Cup is an event that is broadcast worldwide. It's only two songs, so they're not doing a whole show," an insider said.

"Sam set such a great precedent, and (Swift, Mendes and Cabello) are interested."

Mendes is touring Australia during the Spring Racing Carnival, with shows at Rod Laver Arena on October 29, 30 and 31, Sydney on November 2 and 3 and Brisbane on November 6.

She has no concerts scheduled on Melbourne Cup day.

All that hard work has earned Mendes a day off from concerts on November 5: Melbourne Cup Day.

"The VRC runs the greatest carnival in the world," an insider said. "The Melbourne Cup is worth 10 times the broadcast exposure of (the British racing event) Royal Ascot."

Organisers are keen for a big name to follow Sam Smith in 2019.

Last year, a delighted Smith said he was "so excited" to perform at the Melbourne Cup.

In response to Smith's comments, VRC CEO Neil Wilson said: "It's only fitting we welcome one of entertainment's biggest stars to Flemington for the celebration.

"Fans flock to the Melbourne Cup Carnival not just for the world-class racing but also the fantastic atmosphere."