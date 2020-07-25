Menu
Taylor Swift in the Cardigan music video.
Music

Taylor Swift drops lush new video, album

by Andrew Bucklow
25th Jul 2020 5:41 AM

Taylor Swift has been called "petty" and "devious" after she announced overnight that she'll be releasing a new album today, the same day her nemesis Kanye West is set to release his new album.

Swift stunned fans when she revealed on Twitter that her 8th studio album, Folklore, would drop at midnight tonight in the US, which is 2pm AEST.

So Swift's album is out now - but West's is so far nowhere to be seen.

Here's the video for Swift's subdued first single, Cardigan:

 

Swift's surprise album drop comes just a day after Kanye, who appears to be in the middle of a bipolar episode, revealed he would release his new album Donda today.

Fans have speculated this could be the latest battle in a war between Swift and Kanye that dates back to when the rapper infamously interrupted Swift's speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Swift announced her album on Twitter, writing that it will be "an entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into".

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something that I hadn't planned on that DID happen," she wrote.

"I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine: Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff.

Taylor Swift is dropping a new album.
"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time," Swift wrote. "But the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world.

"That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with," she concluded. "Love you guys so much."

According to the New York Post, a music video for new track Cardigan will also be released today. The album can be pre-ordered from Taylor Swift's online store.

 


Kanye has been making headlines all week thanks to a series of erratic tweets about his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kanye claimed that both Kim and Kris have been trying to "lock me up". He also claimed that he's been trying to divorce Kim for some time.

Amid the twitter outburst, he also announced he'll be dropping his new album on Friday.

According to a new report, Kanye is now threatening to reveal Kardashian family secrets during a Twitter "livestream" if his wife follows through on any attempt to "lock him up".

The rapper - who suffers from bipolar disorder and is reportedly becoming increasingly "paranoid" amid his latest episode - has so far resisted calls from his family to seek medical help and is instead "holed up" in a bunker on his Wyoming ranch, surrounded by a small circle of friends.



