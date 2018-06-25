Tax prep is the key according to this Gympie accountant

TEAM WORK: Part of Ben's team at Ellingsen partners are (back from left) Jenna Lawes and Fiona Smith and (front) Danielle Job, Shirley Mountfort and Bridget Green.

BEN Ellingsen at Ellingsen Partners says his team has the experience to ensure you get the best return.

His number one tip is keeping your receipts.

"One of the best tips we advise clients on is to always have something to substantiate your claim.

"Invoices/receipts are ideal, but there are other options available too,” he said.

"The ATO have already announced they will be really cracking down on what they consider to be excess work deductions, so be prepared to have to provide evidence to back up your claim.”

The other options he spoke of include using your smart phone to track expenditure.

"We have our very own app (compatible on ios and Android devices) that has all sorts of cool stuff to make the annual tax return process a whole heap easier, and it's free,” Mr Ellingsen said.

In addition to handy apps, there are other ways Ellingsen Partners can help you get organised for tax time.

"We also have some checklists we can provide to our clients to help them prepare for their meeting with us.

"All they need to do is contact the office and request the checklist.

"The checklists are printed on large envelopes so that you can place your records in the envelope ready for your meeting,” he said.

All this is designed to take the stress out of tax return time and help their clients maximise their returns.

"At the end of the day, we pride ourselves on the fact that we work for our clients, not the Tax Office.

"We do everything within the law to get the best tax result for our clients,” he said.