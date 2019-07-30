Taurua glad to be getting back to business on Coast

NETBALL: Noeline Taurua says she's glad to be getting back to business with Lightning following a remarkable world cup campaign and is intent on finishing the season on a high.

Only days after leading the Silver Ferns to gold Taurua was back courtside directing the Coast towards victory over Firebirds on the weekend.

She said New Zealand's triumph was "one of many” special moments in her career but was now fully focussed on Lightning's campaign towards finals.

Taurua also said she wouldn't be rushing into any decisions just yet on her coaching future with either Silver Ferns or the Coast.

"I'm really committed to Lightning and I really want to finish the season off on a high note,” she said.

They'll play at home for the first time in six weeks, due to the mid-season break, against ladder leaders Swifts on Saturday.

She expected a tough clash and said the result would play an important role on where they finished the season on the ladder.

"I'm looking forward to playing against the number one team and Swifts have been very consistent not only in this year but across the past two years,” she said.

"(It'll be good to) reacquaint ourselves back on our home floor (too).

"This game is probably going to relay where we sit in the final positioning on the table so I'm looking forward to the competition out there and to seeing where we currently are knowing we've come off netball world cup.”

Goal defence Karla Pretorius echoed Taurua's thoughts on the clash at USC Stadium this weekend.

"They're (Swifts) a good quality side and top of the lot and have been pretty consistent throughout the tournament so it's a good opportunity for us to build our combinations once again and our structures,” Pretorius said.

Centre pass from 7pm.