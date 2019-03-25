Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jason Taumalolo. North Queensland Cowboys return from Brisbane after their loss to the Broncos. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Jason Taumalolo. North Queensland Cowboys return from Brisbane after their loss to the Broncos. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Rugby League

Taumalolo facing lengthy 10-week recovery

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
25th Mar 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COWBOYS wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines.

The Cowboys confirmed Monday morning that Taumalolo had sustained a grade three medial ligament injury, forcing him out of action for six to 10 weeks.

The best case scenario is that Taumalolo returns for their away game against South Sydney in Round 9, but he may be sidelined up to Round 13 when the Cowboys host the Sea Eagles at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Taumalolo suffered the injury while falling awkwardly from a tackle by Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior during last week's Queensland Derby which North Queensland lost 29-10.

Taumalolo's injury is a major blow for the Cowboys, who ran rampant against the Dragons in Round 1 thanks to Taumalolo's record 301 metres.

"It'd be a huge loss," Cowboys assistant coach Josh Hannay said yesterday.

"He's an important part of our team, we all know that."

More to come

More Stories

Show More
jason taumalolo north queensland cowboys nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Gympie survives weekend of winter sport in 34C - did you?

    premium_icon Gympie survives weekend of winter sport in 34C - did you?

    News Gympie had a full dance card of winter sports on the weekend: soccer, Aussie rules, rugby and league - all sports designed to be played in cooler temps

    • 25th Mar 2019 11:10 AM
    Killer humidity in Gympie as summer won't die

    premium_icon Killer humidity in Gympie as summer won't die

    News How much more heat can we take?

    • 25th Mar 2019 11:01 AM
    OPINION: Right to freedom of speech depends on who says it

    premium_icon OPINION: Right to freedom of speech depends on who says it

    News Pauline Hanson has been derided from the start

    • 25th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Have you thought what they do to milk to make it so cheap?

    premium_icon Have you thought what they do to milk to make it so cheap?

    News Why I buy and use Cooloola full cream milk

    • 25th Mar 2019 9:35 AM
    • 1 behindenemylines