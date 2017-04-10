Tattoos for charity: A positive for all

BRINGING POSITIVITY: Solid Gold Classic Tattoo's Luke Bishop inks Lucy Couling during the parlours Charity Flash Day, fundraising for Little Haven Palliative Care.

THE CHARITY Flash Day at Solid Gold Classic Tattoo on Saturday proved to be a success, with over $1540 raised for Little Haven Palliative Care and over 22 people sporting fresh ink.

Patrons streamed into the business to decorate their bare skin and donate to the palliative care not-for-profit.

A coffee van was on hand to keep the customers caffeinated and also perk the artists up to ensure their best work.

The Charity Flash Day was inspired after somebody close to the tattoo parlour had a family member battle cancer.

Solid Gold Classic Tattoo owner Luke Bishop said the day was planned to help the community, as well as shed positive light on tattoos.

It certainly accomplished both of those things.