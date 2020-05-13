Tattooist beats boredom with political ‘toons

Dave Monk at home sketching on his tablet.

DAVE Phare was born holding a pencil. At least, that is what his mum says.

The Mad Monk Tattoo shop owner normally spends his days inking art onto people's bodies.

When government health regulations closed his store in late-March, he put down the tattoo gun and returned to his roots as a satirical cartoonist.

About 20 years ago, Mr Phare contributed a weekly satirical cartoon to the Daily Mercury sister publication, the Whitsunday Times.

Mackay tattooist Dave Phare has returned to his roots as a satirical cartoonist to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic. PICTURES: Dave Monk

Inspired by the current pandemic, his recent 'toons explore the coronavirus tracking app, and Chinese ownership of Australian assets.

"It is all that you hear about at the moment," he said.

"I have very specific ideas and that is the inspiration for the cartoons."

Although his cartoons depict his own political ideals, Mr Phare said he wanted people to apply their own perception and understanding when analysing them.

"Satirical cartoons are good at that. You put a slightly different spin on something and

introduce ideas people had not thought of," he said.

"I don't really want to tell (anyone) anything, the whole point of art is for people to make their own ideas up about it."

Despite not knowing when things would return to normal, Mr Phare said he planned to reopen his popular tattoo store when regulations eased.

"I still have a mortgage to pay and everything. We will reopen the business when we're allowed," he said.

"Apart from finance (impact) I am really enjoying the lockdown.

"It like a holiday at home. You just need to find something to do to keep yourself busy as idle hands are the devil's work."