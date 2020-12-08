Menu
A tattoo model mum who bit a 65-year-old man on his breast and spat at a police officer has been sentenced.
Crime

Tattoo model mum bites elderly man’s breast

by Erin Smith
8th Dec 2020 3:34 PM
Ami Cecelia Caple, 31, pleaded guilty to 21 charges including the serious assault of a police officer and an elderly person in Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

Caple, of Redcliffe, who appeared via videolink, had spent 103 days in custody in relation to the charges.

Documents presented to the court by police prosecutions detailed how on November 9, 2019, Caple attended an address at Margate.

Facebook photo of Ami Cecelia Caple.
The owner asked her to leave.

Caple became aggressive raising her fist and striking the man, aged 65, in the left eye.

She continued to yell and shout at the man before biting him on his breast.

Another tenant stepped in and pulled her off the man and Caple fled on foot.

She returned later that day about 45 minutes later. She entered the yard and started throwing chairs around - tenants detained her until police arrived.

When police arrived Caple began yelling at the police.

 

Facebook photo of Ami Cecelia Caple.
When police attempted to arrest her she became violent and struggled with police.

Once the police got her into handcuffs and moved her towards the police car.

Caple then spat in the direction of the arresting officer, the spit landing on the officer's boot and leg.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall said the 103 days Caple had spent in jail would have served as a deterrent.

He sentenced her to a 12 month probation order.

