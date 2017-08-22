27°
Taste of Muster

Donna Jones | 22nd Aug 2017 2:00 PM
CENTRE STAGE: Gympie Blues Club member Bob Abbot (centre) and The Fabulous Green Machine at last year's Gympie Music Muster.
CENTRE STAGE: Gympie Blues Club member Bob Abbot (centre) and The Fabulous Green Machine at last year's Gympie Music Muster.

AHEAD of their daily performances at the Blues and Roots tent at the Gympie Music Muster, members of the Gympie Blues Club will be flexing their musical muscle on the City Centre Stage tomorrow from 3.30-5.30pm.

The Gympie Blues Club is a group of passionate musos whose dedication to their craft shines through in their funky blues sound.

The club has an open jam session on the first and third Thursday of every month at the Royal Hotel.

The main aims of the not-for-profit club is:

To foster blues music appreciation in the community of the Gympie region.

To provide a venue and equipment to enable blues enthusiasts to regularly come together to perform and/or listen to live blues music in a supportive and friendly environment.

To share knowledge of, and support education about blues music including artists, technique, history and sub-genres.

This chance to preview their music at the Pre Muster Party wasn't an opportunity the group were willing to pass up, and the club members are also excited about appearing at the Gympie Music Muster.

blues and roots entertainment gympiemuster2017 pre muster party whatson

