Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Taser, abduction claims detail attack on woman

Ross Irby
by
30th Jan 2019 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been refused bail after being accused of taking part in a violent incident in which a woman was allegedly tasered.

Police later found a taser in the house the accused shares with his brother.

Daniel Raemond Susec denied any involvement when he appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrates Court on four charges.

Susec, 33, from West Ipswich, is charged with entering a dwelling with intent at Raceview on November 28; robbery in company/with actual violence; deprivation of liberty; and assault causing bodily harm/in company.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Trent Voigt said police opposed bail as the matter was extremely serious and stemmed from the escalation of a dispute where a woman was allegedly tasered and abducted.

He said Susec had been identified by a witness from a police photo board.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was alleged Susec's fingerprint was found on a vehicle. Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said Susec was residing at his brother's rented home.

"He lives underneath and has no access upstairs where his brother is," Ms Oxley said.

Bail was refused with Susec remanded in custody to appear in court on February 20.

abduction ipswich court robbery tasered
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    77 photos: How the Gympie region celebrated Australia Day

    premium_icon 77 photos: How the Gympie region celebrated Australia Day

    News What a weekend that was!

    • 30th Jan 2019 7:43 PM
    Voice of Gympie touch reveals best memories after 35 years

    premium_icon Voice of Gympie touch reveals best memories after 35 years

    News His best memories are winning premierships with his three children.

    The Gympie cop who put two of our worst murderers in prison

    premium_icon The Gympie cop who put two of our worst murderers in prison

    News It was a ruthless and sadistic crime that traumatised everyone

    Dream catch as $2.3M Valley holiday park up for sale

    premium_icon Dream catch as $2.3M Valley holiday park up for sale

    News "We saw so many ways to turn it into a really good business.”