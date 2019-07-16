Menu
Passengers have been stranded after an oil spill suspended a Tuesday morning flight to Brisbane.
Ellen Ransley
Tarmac oil spill strands passengers for nine hours

Ellen Ransley
16th Jul 2019 12:17 PM
PASSENGERS have been stranded after a suspected oil spill on the tarmac at the Roma Airport.

The spill has grounded a departing flight bound for Brisbane from Roma this morning.

One of dozens of passengers told Newscorp the flight was due to leave Roma at 10.30am but shortly after were told they would not be able to leave until the tarmac spill had been cleaned up.

Shortly before 12pm, passengers were asked to vacate the plane.

"They have put us all on the 7.20pm flight tonight instead," a passenger said.

"It's a bit annoying that we have to wait another seven hours for a flight to Brisbane... I could drive there in that time," another said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were not called to the scene.

Maranoa Regional Council have been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME..

Toowoomba Chronicle

