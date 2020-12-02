Taps run dry in Tin Can Bay water crisis

Tin Can Bay residents have been left high and dry on a sweltering summer day after multiple water pipes burst and cut off the town’s supply.

Gympie Regional Council’s staff have been working since early this morning to repair the pipes at Dolphin Ave and Tuna Way.

And relief might not be arriving soon; the council has advised the town it may be without water access until at least 5pm this afternoon.

A free pop-up water station has been opened at Dolphin Arcade for affected residents, who are not expected to have services returned until late this afternoon at the earliest.. Photo Craig Warhurst / Gympie Times

Some businesses have been left unable to serve lunch in the town due to the breakdown.

It is understood a spike in water pressure caused the breaks.

A free pop-up drinking water station has been established in the town at Dolphin Arcade, near Century 21 and the bakery, for affected residents.

Residents are being urged to conserve water and flush toilets only in an emergency.