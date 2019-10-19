Tap and go fraudster re-sentenced after probation breach

Fraudster warned of jail time

A GYMPIE woman had to be re-sentenced for previous fraud offences in Gympie Magistrates Court after she missed a probation appointment.

Megan Anne Bramley, 39, pleaded guilty to breaching an 18-month probation order on July 25 after it was made last June, the court heard yesterday.

Bramley's solicitor told the court her client had "a number of medical issues and psychological issues” that led to her missing the appointment.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan questioned why Bramley had bothered to agree to the order in the first place.

"I don't know why you agreed to a probation order if you weren't going to comply with it,” Mr Callaghan said.

Bramley was re-sentenced to six months' jail for each of her previous fraud offences, suspended immediately for 18 months.

Mr Callaghan labelled those offences as "opportunistic”, noting Bramley had used stolen credit cards to make purchases under $100 so she could use the "tap and go” payment method.

Cruise control fail on the highway

A 48-YEAR-OLD driver will have to wear a speeding fine after he elected to stay in cruise control and missed a changed speed sign as he got off the Bruce Highway, Gympie Magistrates Court heard.

Bradley James Martin, 48, failed to see the speed limit change from 80km/h to 70km/h as he approached Gympie on the highway at Glanmire on June 13.

Martin told the court he had his cruise control set to 100km/h as he drove in from Brisbane, slowing it to 80km/h when he noticed the first speed sign at a service station just south of Gympie.

He said he didn't see the next sign taking the speed limit back down to 70km/h and was booked going 78km/h.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the speed signs were visible on both sides of the road and advised Martin to deactivate his cruise control when approaching towns.

Martin pleaded guilty to driving 78km/h in a 70km/h zone and was fined $100, plus the $104.65 cost of court. A conviction was not recorded against him.