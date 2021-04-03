Tansey Showgrounds upgraded through Government drought grant

The Tansey Show Society has been given nearly $25,000 from the Federal Government as part of efforts to “back drought-affected communities”.

READ MORE

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announced the Show Society would be given $23,848 to buy two shaded grandstands to improve the showgrounds during hot or inclement weather.

“While we’ve seen good rainfall in some parts of Wide Bay, many communities like Tansey will still be feeling the effects of the prolonged drought, and has been further compounded by the additional challenges of COVID-19, making our ongoing support all the more vital,” Mr O’Brien said.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

“This funding for Tansey Show Society is part of a $1.1 million investment under the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal’s Tackling Tough Times Together program to help build social connections in the community, encourage greater participation in events at the Showgrounds, and stimulate the local economy.”

Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the latest funding was aimed at “reducing social isolation or responding to individual and community challenges”.

“Projects include the development of the Black Rock Wool Press Rotunda in Orroroo, the Aboriginal Women’s Research Assistant and Evaluation Training Project at Carnarvon and the restoration and revitalisation of Gooloogong’s meeting place,” Mr Littleproud said.

“I urge all community groups in drought-affected areas to apply for funding under the Tackling Tough Times Together program to bring their much-needed initiatives to life.”

More information on the Tackling Tough Times Together program and the latest round of recipients can be found on the Foundation’s website at www.frrr.org.au/grants/TTTT or by visiting the Australian Government Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications website at www.regional.gov.au/regional/programs.