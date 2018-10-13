Tansey Polocrosse Club duo saddle up for Adina World Cup

TAKING ON THE WORLD: Gympie's Tansey Polocrosse Club's Lauren Sillitoe named as one of the two riders fro the Australian team for the 2019 Adina Polocrosse World Cup.

POLOCROSSE: Two riders from the Tansey Polocrosse club will ride in the green and gold at the 2019 Adina Polocrosse World Cup.

Lauren Sillitoe and Beth Hafey will start their preparations to be a part of a winning Australia side.

With more than 20,000 spectators and 300 players from eight countries expected to head to Warwick, there will be plenty of tough competition.

Described as rugby league on horseback, it is a niche sport but one Sillitoe has loved from a young age.

Beth Hafey in action for polocrosse. Justine Rowe

"I am originally from West Australia and our family friends got myself and my sisters involved because they played,” she said.

"Once I started that was it and have never stopped since.

"The horses, the speed and just everything about it is what hooked me. When I was young I loved the horses, speed and fun but as I got older, I met my husband through polocrosse, made friends and now our children have grown up playing the sport together.”

There are plenty of technical elements to the sport but Sillitoe has trained to get to where she is today. "It is not just the riding. There are may aspects to the sport like the racquets and other riders,” she said.

"Since playing the sport, it has made me a better rider and I have met a lot of people along the way. You never stop learning with horses. Every horse is different and it is just something you don't stop learning. There is a lot of training that happens behind the scenes to make the game easier.”

With plenty of stiff competition, Queensland Polocrosse Association president Christine Franklin said everyone has a chance but Australia will have the home ground advantage.

"South Africa are the favourites; the past two years they have won but it is in our home country,” she said.

"We will have the home crowd behind us, so I think we will be right.” Sillitoe and Hafey both have a great track record and will hard to stop.

"The girls are both very competitive and level headed so it won't worry them,” Franklin said.

The event will be held in Warwick April, 2019.