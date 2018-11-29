Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 22-year-old man has been charged with two counts of wilful damage following a neighbourhood dispute at Amamoor.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with two counts of wilful damage following a neighbourhood dispute at Amamoor. Contributed
News

Tank damaged, man charged after Amamoor neighbour dispute

Shelley Strachan
by
29th Nov 2018 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 22-year-old man has been charged with two counts of wilful damage following a neighbourhood dispute at Amamoor.

The male allegedly damaged a water tank and a fence of his neighbour and is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on the December 10, 2018.

Police from Gympie CIB conducted a search warrant at a Tuchekoi address.

As a result of the search warrant, firearms, ammunition, 24 cannabis plants and over 3kg of dried cannabis was located.

A 60-year-old male was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possession of property used in connection with the commission of an offence, possess explosives and unlawful possession of weapons.

The male will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court on December 17, 2018.

Police are seeking assistance regarding a wilful damage offence at an Imbil park on Yabba Rd, Imbil on October 21. Offenders damaged a tap and electrical wiring to a toilet block. If you have any information please contact Policelink or Crimestoppers.

The next Imbil Rural Watch Meeting will be on Monday, December 3, at 7:30pm at the Amamoor Hall, Busby St.

amamoor gympie court gympie crime gympie police imbil police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    ALERT: Cooloola Cove bushfire heading into Toolara Forestry

    ALERT: Cooloola Cove bushfire heading into Toolara Forestry

    News Residents are urged to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

    MAP: 70 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

    MAP: 70 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

    News CHECK out all the open homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

    Unique bond leads to joint Gympie business venture

    premium_icon Unique bond leads to joint Gympie business venture

    News One from Biloela, one from Gympie and now both in business together

    Bolt's take-down of the Liberal Party women makes me angry

    premium_icon Bolt's take-down of the Liberal Party women makes me angry

    News Bloody women should learn their place eh Andrew?

    Local Partners