Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
APOLOGY ACCEPTED: Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan has accepted an apology from a woman who had refused to accept the authority of the court, to the point of yelling from the public gallery.
APOLOGY ACCEPTED: Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan has accepted an apology from a woman who had refused to accept the authority of the court, to the point of yelling from the public gallery.
News

Tamaree woman apologises after defying Gympie court

Arthur Gorrie
25th Mar 2020 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TAMAREE woman facing a contempt of court charge after defying the authority of Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday apologised for her conduct and was released without penalty.

Katie Jane Mitchell was charged with refusing to obey a lawful court direction to be quiet in the courtroom.

She had been speakingand yelling from the public gallery in support of her partner Price Adam Hill, who had also refused to accept the authority of the court in a matter involving a debt which the court had ordered him to pay.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan ultimately ordered her brief detention whilehe formulated a charge of contempt of court.

Mitchell yesterday apologised for her behaviour on December 16 and magistrate Chris Callaghan said he accepted the apology.

“There’ll be no further action in the matter,” he said.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad and daughter on damage charges after drunken row

        premium_icon Dad and daughter on damage charges after drunken row

        News A FATHER and daughter are dealt with in Gympie Magistrates Court over an extended dispute with a woman at her Gympie home.

        • 25th Mar 2020 7:13 AM
        11 pages of criminal history - Rattler break-ins add to record

        premium_icon 11 pages of criminal history - Rattler break-ins add to...

        News FATHER of two is jailed after nine new offences are added to his 11-page criminal...

        • 25th Mar 2020 7:04 AM
        Confirmed: 24 test positive for virus after Noosa function

        premium_icon Confirmed: 24 test positive for virus after Noosa function

        News Health authorities tracking down Noosa party guests s

        Virus lockdown measures could still step up

        Virus lockdown measures could still step up

        Health Host of measures introduced today, but it’s likely to go even further