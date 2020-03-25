Tamaree woman apologises after defying Gympie court

APOLOGY ACCEPTED: Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan has accepted an apology from a woman who had refused to accept the authority of the court, to the point of yelling from the public gallery.

APOLOGY ACCEPTED: Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan has accepted an apology from a woman who had refused to accept the authority of the court, to the point of yelling from the public gallery.

A TAMAREE woman facing a contempt of court charge after defying the authority of Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday apologised for her conduct and was released without penalty.

Katie Jane Mitchell was charged with refusing to obey a lawful court direction to be quiet in the courtroom.

She had been speakingand yelling from the public gallery in support of her partner Price Adam Hill, who had also refused to accept the authority of the court in a matter involving a debt which the court had ordered him to pay.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan ultimately ordered her brief detention whilehe formulated a charge of contempt of court.

Mitchell yesterday apologised for her behaviour on December 16 and magistrate Chris Callaghan said he accepted the apology.

“There’ll be no further action in the matter,” he said.