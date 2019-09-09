Fires at Tamaree, Cooran rip through paddocks

Tamaree Fire : Firefighters battle a blaze at Tamaree on Monday morning

UPDATE Monday 12.30pm:

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are monitoring a vegetation fire burning at Cloey Road and Knight Road, Tamaree.

This fire is posing not threat to property at this time.

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

UPDATE Monday 11.40am:

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are currently responding to a vegetation fire burning near Cochrane Court, Cooran.

This fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time. Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

EARLIER Monday 10.45am:

A BUSH fire at Tamaree that has burnt up to six acres of grazing paddock has been controlled by Gympie firefighters this morning.

The fire, that broke out about 9am on a Garowme Rd property, is now burning in containment lines, Gympie fire station officer Justin Groth said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We're letting it burn to its natural fire breaks," Officer Groth said.

"It's going to burn a whole 10 acres, it's burnt out probably about six acres now.

"We're going to protect the structure here."

Two urban and four rural fire crews were on scene this morning, managing to protect the fire from spreading to a nearby house on the property.

It would have been a different story had the fire started in another nearby paddock though where the open fields could not so easily be contained, a Gympie firefighter said.

Officer Groth said it had been an extremely busy couple of weeks in the region.

"It's only going to get busier - people need to stay vigilant."

EARLIER Monday 9.30am:

A TAMAREE resident has decided to stay put as a bush fire burning in the north west of the Gympie region moved wildly onto his family's property.

Nathan Evans said the fire started about 9am this morning on an adjacent block and was now eating into grazing paddocks on the family's Garowme Rd block.

"It's coming up to the house - they're containing it now - it's probably about four metres away from the house," Mr Evans said just before 10am.

The former rural fire brigade fire fighter said he believed the fire started in a disused pile of rubbish.

"We think it's as a result of people illegally dumping rubbish," Mr Evans said.

"I got up this morning about 8am to 9am and there was fire started up where the rubbish was."

He said he is keeping a close eye on the blaze and intended to remain at home, while the rest of his family was at work.

Residents are urged to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes.

The bush fire is currently burning in the vicinity of Cloey Road and Knight Road, Tamaree.

NEED TO KNOW: Gympie fire ban extended as state braces for worst

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

UPDATE: Fire fighters stood down after Glenwood blaze report

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.