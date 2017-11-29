Talking to us shouldn't be in council's too-hard basket

SOME people fear having too much information; it seems Gympie residents are crying out for any at all.

So, Cr Dan Stewart should be applauded for identifying a subject of intense public interest - the controversial dump changes - and telling people what's going on. And his editing of his Facebook post to separate opinion from fact is not a crime.

It is, however, an issue when it's the only detail available.

With the council clearly debating the matter and forming a consensus, that this was the full extent of information available - a social media post to 50 people - hardly represents a bastion of free-flowing information.

Equally concerning is that, without The Gympie Times asking, it seems the council would have been happy saying nothing to residents at all.

And for how long? They've said "early in the new year”, but after January 25 the new schedule means not until February 22, eight months after the hours were cut.

And the argument that "budget considerations” put all information behind closed doors doesn't fly, because the public isn't asking for that information (at least not yet).

They are, however, asking for someone to say "we discussed it, and we feel we should wait”. Is this really something that should be in the too-hard basket?