Talismanic Tino to don the green and gold with Ponga, Fifita

JUNIOR ROO: Gympie's Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will play for Australia again this month. NRL media

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie's NRL boy wonder Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will share the field with the likes of Kalyn Ponga and David Fifita after earning selection in the Junior Australian Kangaroos side to take on France later this month.

The hulking 197cm second rower, who made his long-awaited Melbourne Storm debut in Round 16 this year against the St George Illawarra Dragons, will pull on the green and gold alongside club teammates Ryan Papenhuyzen, Curtis Scott and Brodie Croft for the WIN Stadium clash on October 25.

The latest Kangaroos nod adds to an already impressive list of representative accolades for the 19-year-old, having played for both Queensland and national sides in each of the last two seasons.

He scored two tries in his Junior Kangaroos debut, a 40-24 win over the junior New Zealand Kiwis last October.

The decision to increase selection boundaries from under 20 to under 23 means every squad member has NRL appearances under their belt for the first time.

"We've assembled a quality group of young footballers who have more than proven themselves over the course of the 2019 season,” Junior Kangaroos Coach Neil Henry told Melbourne Storm media.

"Changing the age has allowed us to select a genuine Australia-A side with each of these players now firmly on the pathway to become fully-fledged Kangaroos.

"I'm looking forward to getting the players together for what should be a great match against France in Wollongong.”

Fa'asuamaleaui played five games for the Storm this year, but missed selection for their finals matches against the Raiders, Eels and Roosters.