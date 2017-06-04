Taking the heat out of the Margaret Court debate

Letter to the Editor:

AFTER ploughing through (The Gympie Times) page on this problem, I am reminded of my late husband Ron Lawrence who had a light- hearted response with most things.

When the conversation got too intense his contribution to the talk was "I don't care who is gay as long as they don't make it compulsory!”

And he managed to take the heat out of the discussion.

Australian tennis great Margaret Court looks on during the official launch of the remodeled Margaret Court Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Martina Navratilova has written an open letter criticizing Margaret Court's comments about same-sex marriage and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, and recommending that tennis officials rename the arena that bears the Australian great's name at Melbourne Park. Vincent Thian

I think most people I know would feel like that and are not committed to chopping off the head of people who don't agree with us.

There are many families I know who have found out that one of the children or grand-children is gay and now are able to accept the gay person and that person doesn't have to live in fear of family isolation or condemnation.

Julia Lawrence OAM,

Gympie

A letter from Howard Hutchins on the issue of gay marriage

A GREAT Australian in Margaret Court gets belted for choosing (as is her right) not to fly Qantas because of that airline's support (via its CEO) for same-sex 'marriage' because she is discriminating against homosexuals?

Yet, what of the irony (and hypocrisy?) of Qantas' homosexual CEO Alan Joyce's support for same-sex marriage (along with women's rights and various 'minority causes') in that Joyce agreed to Qantas' code-sharing with at least, one Muslim airline?

Now think about this: If Joyce and his male homosexual partner were ever to visit some Middle Eastern (and some, areas of some, Asian) Muslim countries (where so many women have no rights); and both, stayed in the same room and/or displayed public affection he (and, he) would be arrested; and quite possibly jailed! And in some Muslim countries Joyce (and his homosexual partner) would, be thrown off the top of high buildings.

Howard Hutchins,

Chirnside Pk, Vic.