Taking shelter from COVID-19 threat in Cooroy stopover

COOROY'S RV stopover has become a refuge for grey nomads caught out by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

As well the commercial stopover is likely to be the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce's one source of income during the community public health lockdown.

Chamber president Chris Bell said the recreational vehicle facility is allowed to accommodate those travellers without a home to go to.

"We have already accommodated a number of COVID-19 refugees, all with individual stories of how the pandemic has affected their travels and left them stranded," mr bell said.

"They have been made most welcome by our caretakers, Di and Mark.

"I personally tapped on the window of one such traveller who was parked down the main street in his motor home with WA number plates.

"He really was lost, having been given a move on direction from another town in the area which shall remain nameless," Mr Bell said.

Cooroy is offering refuge for RV travellers with nowhere else to call home.

This traveller stayed four nights, only return for another three nights, a few days later. '

"As you can imagine, he speaks very highly of Cooroy's hospitality," Mr Bell said.

Mr Bell said the the Chamber is keeping the 17 Mary River Rd stoppover open in accordance with the latest directive from Queensland Health.

This states: "Where people live permanently in caravan parks or are staying at caravan parks as interim abodes where their primary residence is not available, they may continue to do so, with social distancing."

Cooroy RV Stopover caretaker Di said those staying in the park "actually live in their mobile homes, they've got nowhere else to go".

She said one lot of travellers had stayed at Cooroy until the house they were building was finished for them to move into.

"Most people just roll in, others call up and ask if we're open."

The Cooroy RV Stopover has a waste dump point, drinking water and waste bins.

Meanwhile, the chamber has extended all current memberships by six months and at no cost to the members and all new members that sign up in that time, will be given eighteen months membership for the price of twelve.

"Hopefully, by the end of this extension period, we will be heading back to some sort of normality and that we can assist in the rebuilding process as our members get back on their feet," Mr Bell said.