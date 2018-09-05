Taking it to the streets - how about some real consultation

UP IN ARMS: Spokesman for Mary Street Traders Tony Goodman after learning of short-lived plans to shift the Gold Rush parade from Mary St..

UP IN ARMS: Spokesman for Mary Street Traders Tony Goodman after learning of short-lived plans to shift the Gold Rush parade from Mary St.. Philippe Coquerand

TODAY we see two examples of important issues that deserved to be sorted out with much more genuine public consultation.

The big one on our front page is a proposal to remove four-wheel-drive vehicles from our beaches.

This was a problem supposedly sorted out years ago, after a sad example of fake and failed public consultation.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service set up an advisory committee dominated by its own representatives and "community representatives” who were mostly members of the Noosa Parks Association.

The NPA did wonders to achieve the preservation of the Great Sandy National Park, by fierce lobbying a long time ago.

But whatever its amazing achievements, the NPA can hardly be said to represent the community independently of the QPWS, which is its landlord at the Double Island Point lighthouse. As a leaked document revealed , the NPA was a ventriloquist's dummy for the bureaucrats and gave the right answer - tax the drivers.

But now traffic is worse than ever. Honest consultation might have achieved a better solution.

Now, once again, the Gympie Regional Council has consulted, it says, but in a way that achieves nothing on the location of Gympie's big birthday party, the Gold Rush parade.

Why not just walk down the street and ask people?

Or would that be too easy?