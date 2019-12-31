‘Taken too soon’: Community grieves for young Lismore man

THE community is rallying around the family of a 24-year-old man who was killed after being punched in Ballina days before Christmas.

Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, was taken off life support at Gold Coast Univesrity Hosptial on Boxing Day, five days after he was involved in an alleged attack in Ballina.

Police and emergency services had attended Hill and Park Streets, East Ballina at 8pm on Sunday, December 23, where NSW Ambulance paramedics located Mr Vilkelis-Curas suffereing 'catastrophic head injuries'.

While there has been no arrests made, police have said they'd spoken to several men immediately following the incident but were urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigations continue.

Flowers and tributes have been left at the scene near Missingham Bridge in Ballina in memorial to the young man.

His mother, Kristina Vilkelis-Curas, also left her own message to honour her son.

"My beautiful son, until we meet again - I love you so, so much. Mumma," the letter states.

Meanwhile, people have taken to social media to share their sympathies with Mr Vilkelis-Curas' family.

Belinda Ann Robinson said she hoped his family would find closure soon.

"Sending hugs and strength to all that have been affected by this tragedy," Ms Robinson said.

"We have being going through some of our past interactions and all I can say is, you will be missed. Rest peacefully Jessie."

Shay Amanda said "RIP Jesse, condolences to his beautiful girlfriend and family".

Rosemary Thom wrote that Jesse's death was "so sad, a young life taken too soon. R.I.P. My thoughts and prayers go out to your family and friends at this time."

Heidi Ruttley: "RIP Jesse. Thoughts are with your family."

Leilani Mcgurgan: "RIP mate gone too soon."

Carolyn Brown: "So sad, RIP, heart goes out to the family."