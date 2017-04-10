Take five and leave: 'a great way to educate children'

CCTV footage of detergent being taken from a Gympie laundry.

A GYMPIE laundry owner has taken to social media to show the exact moment a 17 year honesty system was broken.

Ross Caulfield posted the footage of a woman walking into the store, taking five containers of washing detergent, and then leaving, on his Gympie Laundromat Facebook page as a "warning" to other business owners.

He said he's not concerned about the value which was lost - five plastic takeaway containers of washing detergent - but the principle.

"You just can't walk in and take something," he said, pointing out the woman clearly did not come in to put on a load of washing.

"If she asked and she was doing laundry there... I've told people, if they haven't got any powder, grab one."

Offered on an honesty basis with customers asked to pay into a coin slot to use the powder, Mr Caulfield said customers had been happy to do the right thing over the years.

When there were problems, he said it was because they were distracted.

"Occasionally we've had people grab one, put it in the machine and get distracted and they'll walk off - but it's only one or two.

"This was the first one that was blatant... and never done any laundry."

If it kept happening, he said, then the system itself would have to be scrapped.

"We recycle the containers and fill them up," he said.

"At the end of the day we've got to replace the containers and the detergent."

Mr Caulfield said he believed honesty was "the best way" to operate a business, and lived by that system himself.

"(I had) A lady put $50 in the change machine and she took $8 out and she left.

"Lucky I was there cleaning because I checked the change machine... and out comes all this money.

"I put two and two together whose it was, but it took about three or four weeks to catch up with her to give her her money back."

Although the video has been viewed more than 3000 times since he posted it on Friday night, Mr Caulfield said he did not want to make a huge deal about it.

He did, however, want to make other store owner's around Gympie aware it had happened, and could happen to someone else.

"Where's she gone after our place?"

On his post, he also asked what kind of message the behaviour was sending to the children with her.

"A great way to educate your children," he wrote.

"I'll just take 5 and walkout."