Take cover Gympie, the mozzies are coming!

HEALTH authorities have warned that heavy rainfall throughout the Gympie region last week may cause an increase in mosquito numbers.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service Public Health doctor Dr Shaun Hosein said he was concerned about the increase in mosquitoes and the health of Sunshine Coast and Gympie residents.

"It's very important to protect yourself and family from mosquito bites and to prevent further mosquito breeding by inspecting around your home and yard for standing water, which serves as a mosquito breeding site,” Dr Hosein said.

"Please cover up with long loose clothing and take precautions against mosquito bites, especially when camping, fishing or enjoying other outdoor activities.

Different types of disease-carrying mosquitoes can bite at different times of the day, so it's important to be vigilant at all times.”

Tips to prevent bites and protect your health:

Wear long, loose and light coloured clothing

Use insect repellent containing DEET or Picaridin; particularly during dusk and dawn hours when most mosquitoes are active. Read and follow repellent label directions, especially for infants and children.

Install or repair insect screens on doors and windows, especially in sleeping areas

If you become unwell with high fevers, rash or joint pain, please seek medical advice.

Tips to prevent mosquito breeding and protect your home:

Regularly check around your home, especially following wet weather forevidence of mosquitoes, larvae and mosquito breeding environments.

You can:

Tip out, and wipe out any standing water from things like plastic containers, tarpaulins or buckets

Store anything that can hold water undercover or in a dry place,including work equipment, surplus materials or trailers, and keep bins covered

Throw out any rubbish lying around like unused or empty containers, tyres, and keep work sites tidy.

Under the Public Health Act 2005, you could be fined by your local council if your home and yard promotes the breeding of mosquitoes.

For more information visit:

https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/all/prevention/mosquito-borne/index.html