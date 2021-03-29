Why Australian homes are choosing solar energy

With the pandemic changing how we live and work more families are finding their energy bills have increased from spending more time at home.

What many don't realise is that they can have more control over their energy.

New findings by comparison site Canstar found 90 per cent of people believe installing solar was a good financial investment.

"Solar remains one of the best investments households can make in their property and overall living expenses," Canstar Blue spokesperson Simon Downes said.

"Once you do, you will likely have increased the value of your home and significantly reduce the amount you have to spend on electricity from the grid going forward."

Kevin and wife Renuka Koelmeyer are experiencing the sunny side of solar power after they purchasing Sunpower panels and a Tesla Powerwall in 2017 to power their home.

The family also switched to energy efficient globes, replaced the family car with an electric vehicle and reduced plastic usage.

"My wife and I want to set a good example for our kids Kayden, 10, and Adelle, 8, and to prove it can be done in a cost effective manner," Brighte customer Kevin said.

"We use very little power from the grid and we also export to the grid once the battery is charged, and the electricity bills are lower."

On average, the family's electricity bill pre-solar was between $650 and $1000 per quarter.

Now, Kevin said he's never paid more than $250 per quarter.

"If you don't want to depend on your energy provider and want to lower your electricity bills, go solar," he said.

SOLAR ENERGY CHECKLIST

* Calculate your household energy usage using your last two electricity bills;

* Find installers who can provide free quotes for panels and batteries;

* Check if the installer can provide financing, it can help with household cash flow;

* Get the installer to do a site survey so you know the exact number of panels, and determine the best battery option;

* Choose where the panels, inverter and battery will be installed;

* Don't forget to check if you've got a smart meter, you'll need one;

* Note down all the details of your system and installer for reference later.

SOLAR FLAIR

Australia has the highest uptake of solar globally, with more than 21 per cent of homes with

rooftop solar.

As of the end of 2020, more than 2.66 million rooftop solar power systems have been installed across Australia according to the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

Put simply, solar panels collect sunlight throughout the day and convert sunlight into energy, which is then consumed by household appliances.

THE MANY ADVANTAGES OF USING SOLAR ENERGY

1. You can reduce your electricity bills and may also get paid for any surplus power you generate by supplying it to the grid.

2. It's renewable energy which means it helps reduce carbon emissions.

3. It is a solid, tangible investment that add value to your home.

4. Solar panels don't require a lot of maintenance. You only need to keep them relatively clean; cleaning them a couple of times per year.

